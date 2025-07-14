Justin Fields Has Shot At Jets History

Jets Country

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Could the New York Jets bring some serious hardware to town in 2025?

NFL.com’s Grant Gordon made a list of players who could deliver franchises their first MVP award win in 2025. One of those guys was new Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

"Not even Hall of Famer Joe Willie Namath earned an MVP," Gordon said. "Perhaps Justin Skyler Fields could be the first Jet to do so. Fields is set to start for his third NFL club since the Bears took him at 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In Chicago, he showcased rushing ability from the QB spot more dynamic than any signal-caller in the league not named ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿.

"If Fields can rediscover that rushing vigor, find peak passing bliss in Tanner Engstrand’s offense and most imperatively guide New York to a playoff berth after 14 long years without one, well, maybe an MVP isn’t out of the question."

Now, something like this surely is unlikely. But, if someone in New York is going to win the award in 2025, Fields certainly is the most likely option. It would take a lot, but Fields at least has the offense built around him right now, which wasn’t necessarily the case at his other stops in his young career.

An MVP award surely isn’t likely, but Fields has all of the talent in the world. At the very least, he can prove that he’s an unquestioned NFL starter.

