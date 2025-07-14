Jets Have Serious Problem On Their Hands
The New York Jets are in an odd position right now, but they aren't the only ones.
New York -- like most teams in the NFL right now -- have an unsigned second-round pick on their hands. The Jets took Mason Taylor in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he's expected to play a large role with the team in 2025, but he hasn't signed an official deal yet as of writing.
That's likely because things are changing across the NFL. Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns and Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans signed fully-guaranteed deals and now the remaining 2025 second-round picks have been in a holding pattern to see if that will become more of a norm.
Taylor is in that category. New York has time before training camp still, but this is a topic that is going to be discussed at length over the next few weeks. The conversation took a turn on Sunday with reports that Los Angeles Chargers second-rounder Tre Harris is officially a holdout, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The deadline for Chargers rookies to report is upon us and second-round WR Tre Harris is officially a holdout, sources say," Rapoport said. "With 30 of the 32 second-round picks unsigned because of a disagreement over guaranteed money, Harris makes the first official stand."
That doesn't mean that Taylor is going to do the same, but there are questions around the league right now.
