Justin Fields New Weapon? Jets Emerging For $68M Star
Could the New York Jets add another playmaker to the wide receiver room?
Garrett Wilson is the franchise's No. 1 receiver while Josh Reynolds appears to be the team's No. 2 receiver. Beyond these two, the Jets have Allen Lazard, Arian Smith, and a few others duking it out for spots on teh roster.
There are some questions about the receiver depth with the team right now and because of that NFL.com's Nick Shook had the Jets among the top landing spots for Washington Commanders star playmaker Terry McLaurin.
"New York's transition from the short-lived Aaron Rodgers era included the departure of Davante Adams (plus Mike Williams' in-season trade), leaving New York a little thin at the position," Shook said. "The Jets added Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson in the offseason, but the corps lacks punch on paper entering a season in which Justin Fields is taking over and will be expected to produce. Fields has one trusty, big-play receiver in former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson, and while they didn't cross paths in Columbus, why not add another former Buckeye in McLaurin?
"The veteran would immediately give Fields another high-level teammate to target plenty in this new-look offense and raise the Jets' ceiling. And with Fields on a two-year deal, it would be worth adding a receiver approaching 30 in order to produce instant results."
McLaurin requested a trade because he is looking for a new deal that the Commanders haven't provided yet. He's in the final year of a three-year deal worth over $68 million. It's unclear if the Commanders would actually move him, but it's worth keeping an eye for the Jets at least.