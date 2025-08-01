Justin Fields Roundup: What They're Saying After Jets QB's Huge Day
The New York Jets hit the practice field on Friday and it was arguably the best day of Justin Fields' short stint with the franchise.
Fields is entering the 2025 season as the Jets' undisputed starting quarterback and has arguably the best opportunity of his career so far. His rookie year with the Chicago Bears was disjointed. Initially, it was expected that Fields would sit behind Andy Dalton, but an injury put him into action early. The Bears were dysfunctional and although Fields showed flashes, the Bears struggled overall.
Last year he showed improvement while starting the first six games of the season and then sat behind Russell Wilson the rest of the season.
Now, Fields is returning to a starting role and has the best supporting cast around him in his career so far. FIelds is just 26 years and the offense is built around him, plus New York has the makings of one of the strongest offensive lines in football.
All in all, there's a lot of hype heading into the campaign and Fields had a big day on Friday. Most of the buzz about him throughout camp has been positive, but nothing like how it was on Friday. Insiders and team reporters alike all jumped in with praise for the young signal-caller.
"Justin Fields’ best practice. Hit his first 12 passes, then finished with five straight incomplete passes. Was a little off in the red-zone period at the end, but overall accuracy was better than previous days," ESPN's Rich Cimini said.
"Justin Fields is having his best practice of camp. Just placed a ball perfectly in between two defenders for a big gain on a throw to Josh Reynolds," The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said.
"Justin Fields had his best practice of the summer. He had a stretch where he was dealing. The two-minute period didn’t go well inside the Red Zone, but overall, it was a very productive day, accuracy-wise," Antwan V. Staley of the NY Daily News said.
Fields is really turning heads right now.
