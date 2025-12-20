Where Things Stand With Jets, Justin Fields

The New York Jets had a transformational offseason heading into the 2025 season.

The changes started with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey and carried over to the roster, which the team made significantly younger. Right now, there are just three players on the roster over 30 years old (Thomas Hennessy, Tyrod Taylor, and Nick Folk). The Jets -- coming off a 5-12 season -- looked to make big changes and haven't fully felt the positive impact of their work yet.

It will take time. Good rebuilds typically do. At this point, the biggest question to think about down the stretch and into the offseason is who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2026. That's the big domino the Jets need to figure out. If they can get it right in the offseason, the pace of the rebuild will be expedited. Unfortunately, things didn't work out this season when the Jets rolled the dice on Justin Fields.

He was benched after nine starts and is dealing with a knee injury that held him out of the last two games. Fields has practiced this week, but it sounds like his knee isn't great right now. On Friday, Fields spoke to the media about his murky future with the team and his knee, as transcribed by the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy.

The Jets quarterback addressed his future with New York

"I don’t know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight, so I can’t even worry about what’s going to happen after the season,” Fields said about his future with the team. “We’ll just see and take it day by day...

"I’m all right — it’s not 100 percent but it’s getting there,” Fields said on his knee. “I’m trying to get treatment on it, and then I stopped playing and the problem didn’t resolve. When you are not playing as much, not getting in the games, you expect stuff to clean up. But it just didn’t happen, so I just got imaging on it, they found something and now we’re at this point.”

Fields was signed this past offseason to a two-year, $40 million pact. It was an exciting deal at the time. The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted Fields back and competed against the Jets for his services. The Jets won the bidding and Fields is guaranteed $10 million next season. Unfortunately, his future is up in the air with the team and the Jets will need to go back to the drawing board again.

