Justin Fields Says What Jets Fans Have Been Waiting For
The New York Jets had a scare wiith Justin Fields suffering a dislocated toe.
When the injury initially popped up and reports surfaced on social media, there was a real fear across the fanbase. New York has gotten used to disappointing updates when it comes to quarterbacks and Fields going down gave flashbacks to Aaron Rodgers' first game with the franchise.
But, after further imaging it was revealed that Fields avoided anything serious. He has since returned to practice and on Tuesday joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and made it clear that his toe is alright.
"The toe is all good," Fields said. "The toe is ready to go so, that's a good slogan. The toe is ready to go. We're done. We're done with the toe."
He's been at practice, but this is straight from Fields himself. The toe is alrght and he's ready to roll.
Jets training camp has been exciting so far. The vision from Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey is coming together and pretty much everything from the players has been positive. Guys have popped up left and right talking about how this year feels different from what they have experienced in the past with New York, including Sauce Gardner.
The Jets are in a completely different place than they were last year and the vibes are high. The fact that Fields is alright certainly has helped add to the excitement. Now, we are just over a week from seeing this team in action for the preseason opener on August 9th against the Green Bay Packers.