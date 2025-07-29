Aaron Rodgers Speaks On Jets Revenge Game
The New York Jets are just over one month away from kicking off the 2025 National Football League season.
New York will begin the season on Sunday, Sept. 7th at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Despite a Week 1 afternoon contest, it's already one of the most anticipated games of the upcoming season. The reason why this is the case is that it will feature chances at revenge.
Justin Fields spent the 2024 season as a member of the Steelers and looked good, but only was given six starts before being benched for Russell Wilson. Now, Fields is getting a significantly bigger opportunity and will have a chance to take down his old team.
That isn't the only chance at revenge on the docket, though.
Former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers this offseason for what is expected to be his final season in the NFL. Rodgers is a polarizing figure who was talked about for months before ultimately landing with Pittsburgh.
Rodgers sat down with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt for an interview and talked about facing New York in Week 1.
"That’s the way I go sometimes. Of course,” Rodgers said. "Now, did they have any inside information? I don’t know who (they were) talking to. I’d love to know, but to start off and I look at it deeper, start off with the Jets, then play Seattle, where (DK Metcalf) just came from.
"Go to Chicago, which, I mean, obviously we’re playing the NFC North, but go to Chicago. Green Bay in Pittsburgh. Some weird uniforms though, that’ll be strange. But excited we get to play the Jets, play the Packers again, play the Bears, play the Vikings. It’ll be fun."
The matchup certainly is a fun way to kick off the 2025 season.