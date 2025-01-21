Jets Country

Lions Floated As Potential Landing Spot For Jets' $33 Million Star

Could the Jets lose the key defensive piece to the Lions?

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Will the New York Jets find a way to bring back one of the key pieces of their defense for the 2025 season?

Cornerback DJ Reed spent the last three seasons with the Jets and has been an integral piece of the defense. He landed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets. Reed may not have gotten as much press as someone like Sauce Gardner, but he still was important for the Jets' defense.

Reed is heading to free agency and will be one of the top cornerbacks available on the open market. It's unclear if he will return to the Jets. One team that was suggested as a possible fit in free agency is the Detroit Lions by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.

"Cornerbacks like D.J. Reed, Charvarius Ward, Asante Samuel Jr., Byron Murphy, and Stephon Gilmore will probably be on Detroit's radar as well," Knox said. "Only the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens surrendered more passing yards in 2024 than Detroit."

Reed is going to be a hot name to watch in free agency. Any team with a need in the secondary would be lucky to have him. Reed is just 28 years old and is coming off a season in which he had 11 passes defended, one sack, 64 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and earned a 70.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

It would be wise for the Jets to try to find a way to bring him back to town.

