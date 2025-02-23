Lions Star Comments On Losing Aaron Glenn To Jets: 'It Doesn't Matter'
As the New York Jets embark on a new era with first-year head coach Aaron Glenn at the helm, the Detroit Lions are getting ready for life after Glenn.
Glenn was Detroit’s defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2025, and he wasn’t the only key coach the Lions lost this winter. Detroit’s offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024, Ben Johnson, took the HC job with the Chicago Bears.
Are the Lions going to struggle without both Glenn and Johnson on the sidelines? At least one Lions player has come out and said that Detroit will be more than okay, as reported by Jets X-Factor’s Robby Sabo.
“While a significant chunk of Detroit Lions fandom may be worried about the recent raiding of the team’s coaching staff, star EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson certainly isn’t,” Sabo wrote. “At the very least, he’s doing his best to downplay it when speaking publicly.”
“While appearing on “The Squeeze” podcast/show earlier this week, Hutchinson told hosts … that losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson “doesn’t matter.”
“Interestingly, Glenn is the only coach Hutchinson has ever known as a professional defensive coordinator. Yet, pertaining to Glenn, along with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson making the head-coaching jump to the rival Chicago Bears—plus other coaches each coordinator took with them—the young EDGE rusher is downplaying the losses.”
“As long as we have the right guys in the locker room and those foundation guys on offense, (and) on defense, you can roll anyone in there to call the plays,” Hutchinson added. “At the end of the day, it’s going to be the playmakers who are making those plays on Sundays. As long as we keep our core group and keep everyone there, we’re going to stay in this window of winning.”
Hutchinson’s comments shouldn’t be taken out of context, as he’s merely reiterating that players ultimately decide games in the National Football League.
Speaking of which, Glenn and new Jets GM Darren Mougey have a lot of work to do this offseason in building up New York’s roster.
