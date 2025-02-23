Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With Stud Linebacker, Seek Bulkier Replacement
New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have already shown that they’re not afraid to go against the grain when it comes to roster decisions.
Within days of being hired together, Mougey and Glenn ruffled many feathers in New York by deciding to part ways with future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Could the Mougey/Glenn duo be cutting ties with another Jets star soon?
Jets X-Factor’s Robby Sabo predicted on Saturday that the Jets won’t re-sign a player this offseason who was arguably their best defensive asset in 2024.
Sabo asserted that while this player is immensely talented, he’s somewhat redundant based on the Jets’ other existing defensive personnel.
“One man who brings open-market heat into the 2025 offseason is linebacker Jamien Sherwood, who, if Glenn’s vision matches what I currently anticipate, is destined to play for another team next fall,” Sabo wrote.
“On the surface, no passerby would argue the Jets are more talented without Sherwood rostered.”
“After four seasons in Northern New Jersey, Sherwood is now primed to enter free agency for the first time in his career, and Jets fans naturally want him back. I’m sure Glenn wants him back as well when purely analyzing Sherwood as a player and individual. There’s just one major problem with wanting the kid back … He does not fit and complement the linebacker next to him.”
“(Glenn) believes in play-design flexibility, but he also lives and dies with a versatile play-stye mindset. If Quincy Williams is one of the two starting linebackers, I would be surprised to see Glenn bring Sherwood back as the other. Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 225 pounds, Williams is similar in nature to the 6-foot-2, 216-pound Sherwood. Both are smaller, faster, quicker linebackers who range with the best of them and drop into coverage nicely. … I expect Glenn to seek a much heavier linebacker to play alongside Quincy.”
Williams is under contract with the Jets next season at a cap hit of $8.4 million.
Sherwood is projected by Spotrac to command an average annual salary of $7.2 million, which could land him a two-year, $14.4 million deal this offseason.
If Sabo is accurate in his forecast, it won’t be the Jets paying Sherwood.
