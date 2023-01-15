This Team Is 'Expected' to Hire Mike LaFleur

Sounds like Mike LaFleur's next coaching gig will be with the Los Angeles Rams.

Former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is "expected" to join the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff this offseason, linking up with head coach Sean McVay, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Rams are looking for an offensive coordinator after Liam Coen's departure, heading back to Kentucky after one season in the NFL.

LaFleur and the Jets parted ways this week, a decision that was made after several teams inquired about the coordinator's availability. While the Jets didn't plan to move on from LaFleur, they elected to allow him to pursue other opportunities.

Evidently the Rams were one of those teams. Garafolo added in a tweet that LaFleur heading to the Rams and taking over as their offensive coordinator is "foremost among those potential opportunities he could snag soon."

Both the Rams and Jets struggled on offense this season. No team averaged fewer yards per game than Los Angeles (280.5). The Rams scored 18.1 points per game as well, ranked 27th in the NFL. The Jets produced 17.4 points per game (29th in the NFL), finishing the year with zero touchdowns over their final three games.

LaFleur did battle some adversity with New York, working with an offense that was missing several key pieces. Plus, the Jets transitioned between three players under center—second-year quarterback Zach Wilson missing time with an injury of his own before regressing, forcing New York to turn to Mike White and Joe Flacco.

Before his two seasons with the Jets, LaFleur spent four years in the NFC West, serving as the Passing Game Coordinator with the 49ers.

