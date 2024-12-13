New York Jets Could Be Short More Cornerbacks Against Jacksonville Jaguars
The good news is that New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was a full-go for Thursday’s workout and is tracking toward, as he promised, playing on Sunday.
The bad news is the Jets now have more concerns in their secondary as they prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Two cornerbacks — D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols — did not practice on Thursday. Both were on the injury report on Wednesday and were limited. But the fact that both failed to practice on Thursday could be worrisome for New York (3-10).
The Jets have four games remaining this season before they start preparing to hire a new head coach and general manager. Sunday’s game is pivotal in one respect — a Jets loss would help them in the NFL draft order. For that reason alone, the Jets may opt not to push players if they are not 100%.
Reed is dealing with a groin injury while Echols is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Both played in Sunday’s game in Miami. In fact, Echols started in the place of Gardner, who was out with a hamstring injury. The third-year pro has already declared that he will play on Sunday, and the fact that participated fully in back-to-back workouts is a positive.
There is also a fourth Jets cornerback on the injury report — Michael Carter II. The good news is that he practiced fully for the second straight day and is tracking toward playing.
Reed has been New York’s most consistent cornerback all season. Echols is the only Jets player with an interception and he has two.
Four other Jets didn’t practice on Thursday, with wide receiver Davante Adams added to the injury report with an veteran rest day. Running back Breece Hall (knee), running back Kene Nwangwu (hand) and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) also didn’t work out.
Pass rusher Haason Reddick (illness) returned on a limited basis. Also limited on Thursday were offensive guard Morgan Moses (wrist) and offensive lineman Xavier Newman (groin).
The rest of the Jets on the injury report were full participants, including offensive tackle Olu Fashanu (toe) and Gardner (hamstring).
Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram remained the only Jaguar that didn’t practice for a second straight day as he is dealing with a shoulder injury.
Three Jaguars were limited participants, including offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee), tight end Josiah Deguara (shoulder) and offensive guard Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder).