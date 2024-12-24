New York Jets Could Shake Up Kicker Position With Practice Squad Addition
There has been a lot that has gone wrong for the New York Jets throughout the 2024 NFL regular season.
With a 4-11 record, they are missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year, which is the current longest drought in North American sports. They have also finished with a losing record nine straight campaigns, as this level of ineptitude has gone on for a while.
One of the most frustrating aspects of the team in 2024 has been their special teams, and more specifically, the kicking game.
That could be why the Jets agreed to a practice squad deal with veteran kicker, Greg Joseph.
His agent, Brett Tessler, announced the signing.
New York is the third franchise that will have Joseph on their team this campaign, as he also spent time earlier with the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.
During the offseason, he competed for the job with the Green Bay Packers, and before that, the veteran spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.
Joseph hasn’t been great this year, making 78.9% of his attempts. He has struggled from longer range, as he is 6-for-10 on attempts 40-plus yards away. He's been perfect from close range, going 9-for-9 from 39 yards and in and hasn’t missed any of his eight extra-point attempts.
That would represent a sizable upgrade for the Jets, which hasn’t received consistent production from their kickers throughout the campaign.
They are currently second to last in the NFL, making only 70.4% of their kicks thus far this season. Their extra-point percentage of 89.3 is the third worst in the league.
If Joseph is elevated to the active roster, he would be the fifth different kicker the team has used in 2024. Greg Zuerlein began as the starter, but was an abysmal 9-of-15 before getting injured.
Anders Carlson has been better, going 8-for-10 on field goal attempts, but has struggled with extra points, going 9-for-11. Spencer Schrader was 2-for-2 on field goals in his only game with the team, and Riley Patterson made all three of his extra points in his single appearance.
The kicking game has cost them at times this season. The outcome in at least one or two games could have been different with more consistency at the position.
Joseph could certainly get a chance in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills after Carlson missed one field goal attempt and one extra point in last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.