New York Jets ‘Could’ Trade For Young Pro Bowl Quarterback This Offseason
The New York Jets are expected to search for a quarterback again this offseason. The Aaron Rodgers plan hasn't worked out, and whether that's because he got hurt, the organization didn't put together a good enough roster or Rodgers has played worse than ever before, it's been a failure.
All the Jets can do is hope they find an answer next time. As they've learned over much of the past decade, it isn't easy to find a franchise quarterback. If they want to be the team every fan wants them to be, a quarterback is needed.
There will be options in the free agency and trade market, as well as in the draft. Selecting another quarterback in the draft would lead to even more questions for New York, but it might be what's needed.
If the Jets bring in a competent head coach who can develop quarterbacks, maybe something will be different.
However, it's fair to suggest that an elite head coach won't want the New York job if they have to deal with a rookie quarterback. Coaches don't want to come in and lose, especially with ones regarded at a high level.
For the Jets, that leaves another option: they can either sign or draft for a proven quarterback in the offseason.
If that's the case, Trevor Lawrence seems to be the best player who might be available. It's uncertain if the Jacksonville Jaguars would move on from Lawrence, although one could say it'd make sense if they did.
The Jaguars are expected to have a new head coach in 2025 and rebuild. Why pay Lawrence his $275 million deal just to lose?
Dianna Russini of The Athletic believes New York could benefit from Lawrence possibly being available and also added why it might not be their biggest priority.
"The Jets could explore trading for Trevor Lawrence or drafting a quarterback, though the 2025 draft class appears weak. The Jets are determined to fix all of this, but their first challenge will be finding a way to attract top-tier candidates for the general manager and head coach positions."
The former college legend was once viewed as a generational player. Not to say that Lawrence has been bad in the NFL, but he certainly hasn't lived up to the hype.
He has all the tools in the world to be great, and if the Jets believe they can work with that, he'd be an intriguing option.