New York Jets Designate Injured All-Pro Out for Seattle Seahawks Game
The New York Jets designated just one player as out for Sunday’s game with the Seattle Seahawks. It was the one everyone expected to be out all week — offensive tackle Tyron Smith.
Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said to reporters on Wednesday that Smith is "definitely becoming an IR candidate” as his neck injury has not responded to treatment. He has seen several specialists but Ulbrich has not disclosed the type of injury. He was not moved to IR on Friday.
But, five other Jets are questionable going into the game.
Running back Breece Hall (knee), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring), offensive lineman Xavier Newman (concussion), linebacker C.J Mosley (neck) and safety Chuck Clark (shin) are all game-time decisions. All practiced in some way this week.
Hall was encouraged by his progress this week from a knee injury he suffered two weeks ago. So was Ulbrich, who said the third-year back was trending toward playing.
Less certain is the status of Mosley, who has missed several games with a herniated disc in his back. He was a full participant this week until Friday, when he was limited. He told reporters it is possible he may need one more week.
Hanson has missed the past few games and this is the first week he’s practiced in some capacity since he suffered his injury.
Newman suffered a scary injury against Pittsburgh and is on injured reserve. The Jets opened up his practice window this week and have 21 days to activate him. To do so the Jets would have to make a 53-man roster move. Newman was a full participant Thursday and Friday.
Other Jets on the injury report but with no designation for Sunday’s game include wide receiver Malachi Corley (illness), cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (non-injury/personal), offensive lineman Morgan Moses (knee), cornerback D.J. Reed (back), and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle).
Seattle has a lengthy injury report, but only two players are questionable — safety AJ Finley (ankle) and tight end Brady Russell (foot). Both practiced at least twice this week.
Seahawks on the injury report that don’t carry an injury designation include wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (foot), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (veteran rest), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), guard Laken Tomlinson (veteran rest), tight end Noah Fant (groin), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back), tight end Pharaoh Brown (elbow), defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder), defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), offensive tackle Stone Forsyth (hand), linebacker Ernest Jones (elbow/knee) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (veteran rest).