Four Things to Know About New York Jets Interim Coach Jeff Ulbrich

𝙀𝙓𝘾𝙇𝙐𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 pre-game footage of newly appointed Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich from 2024 @seniorbowl. No doubt Ulbrich can connect with & motivate players. Lions HC Dan Campbell also coached in Mobile recently and Brick has similar genuine presence/voice.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/yimQgUxd75