New York Jets Dream Trade Target Davante Adams Now Reportedly Being Shopped
Sunday was not what the New York Jets, or any of their fans, had in mind when they went out and landed Aaron Rodgers two years ago.
The thought of his offense only mustering up 248 yards and nine points at home didn't even register in the realm of possibilities, no matter if the weather was terrible or not.
Putting it frankly, that performance was unacceptable.
Garrett Wilson was a non-factor with five catches for 41 yards, and even though he was going up against an elite cornerback in Patrick Surtain, it hasn't been the breakout campaign for the third-year wide receiver that many were expecting with only 191 receiving yards through four games.
Breece Hall was horrendous on Sunday, finishing with only four rushing yards on 10 carries.
Rodgers didn't do much to spark this offense, going 24-of-42 for 225 yards and no touchdowns that gave him a 31.6 QBR.
This entire operation has to be much better when they head overseas to face the 4-0 Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.
A quick fix would be for the Jets to go out and land Davante Adams, reuniting the three-time All-Pro with his old Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers.
That idea was discussed throughout the offseason when there were some rumblings the Las Vegas Raiders might be looking to move the talented wide receiver, but when they came out and said they were not going to trade him, the dream was put to rest.
However, according to Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders might be changing their tune on that.
Adams wasn't active this past Sunday because of a hamstring injury.
That came on the heels of Las Vegas losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 that prompted their head coach Antonio Pierce to call out some players by saying, "there were definitely some individuals that made business decisions, and we'll make business decisions going forward as well."
When Adams wasn't active for the Week 4 game, speculation started to ensue.
Well, more fuel has been added to the fire when Pierce reportedly liked an Instagram post from Sports Illustrated that said the talented wide out could be moved if the Raiders got a package they liked in return.
Adams went on the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" where he was asked about his head coach liking that social media post.
"I haven't heard from him. I haven't talked to him ... Social media is a beast so it's a lot of people out there that saw it and wondering what's going on and reaching out," Adams said when asked if he had spoken with Pierce.
All of this has led to further trade speculation, and according to Bonsignore, there is some real movement within the Raiders' organization to deal him.
If that's the case, then New York could find themselves firmly in the mix with them clearly needing another weapon on the outside to help this offense perform as expected with so many jobs on the line.
More information will come out regarding this, but the Jets could be in the mix to land one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.