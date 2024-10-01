London Calling as New York Jets Prepare to Face Minnesota Vikings
Amid the fallout of the New York Jets’ loss to the Denver Broncos, there is another game to play — and it’s in London.
The Jets (2-2) hope to get back on track when they face the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) on Sunday at the home of Tottenham Hotspur.
Amid the Jets’ 10-9 loss to the Broncos, the offense was the worst its looked all season. The unit had several false starts, leading to a question about the pre-snap cadence being used by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets aren’t changing it, by the way.
The defense kept the Jets in the game, and while the unit can nit-pick at the lack of execution when they gave up the touchdown, there is plenty to build on in the performance.
The Vikings thought they would be starting a rookie quarterback in J.J. McCarthy. But a season-ending injury led them to start Sam Darnold. The former New York Jets first-round pick is off to the best start of his career.
Here is a preview of the Jets and Vikings.
New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
Time, Day: 8:30 a.m., ET, Sunday
TV: CBS
Radio: 104.3 FM (flagship)
Records: Jets: 2-2; Vikings: 4-0.
Last week: New York Jets lost to Denver Broncos, 10-9; Minnesota Vikings def. Green Bay Packers, 31-29.
Coaches: Jets — Robert Saleh (fourth year, 20-35 with Jets, 20-35 career); Vikings — Kevin O’Connell (third year, 24-14 with Vikings, 24-14 career).
Fun fact: O’Connell played quarterback at San Diego State and played in the NFL for five different teams — including the Jets. He never played a regular-season snap for New York.
All-Times Series: Jets lead series, 8-4.
Last meeting: Vikings def. Jets, 27-22 (2022)
Series notes: The Vikings have won the last three meetings. Before that, the Jets won eight of the first nine meetings dating back to 1970.
About the Jets: The locals are not happy after the Jets’ loss to the Broncos. Spend a few minutes on social media and you’ll see.
There also appears to be some controversy around who coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Aaron Rodgers handled questions about pre-snap penalties after the game. Saleh seemed to indicate that they might re-examine that in the wake of the loss. The next day, he said the pre-snap cadences weren’t changing.
Rodgers had answered that players “needed to be held accountable” in the wake of those pre-snap penalties. So take that for what it’s worth.
While most projected the Jets to make the playoffs, the margins are likely to be small. Plus, the Broncos loss cost the Jets a chance to earn a tie with Buffalo in the AFC East, which lost on Sunday night.
About the Vikings: Darnold’s resurrection with the Vikings is incredible. He’s completing 68.9% of his passes and before that his best completion percentage for a full season was 61.9% with the Jets in 2019. And to think Minnesota thought its season might be over after McCarthy was hurt.
O’Connell’s system seems to fit the former USC Trojan perfectly. But another import, running back Aaron Jones, is averaging 5.0 yards per carry after a long, but injury-marred career, with the Green Bay Packers. He’s also the Vikings’ second-leading receiver with catches, behind only All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Linebackers Pat Jones II and Jonathan Greenard have nine sacks, respectively, and they’ll be the defenders that the Jets’ offensive line will have to account for on Sunday.
Next Up: The Jets host Buffalo on Oct. 14. The Vikings face Detroit on Oct. 20.