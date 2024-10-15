New York Jets Drop Third Straight Game Despite Coaching Change
The week leading up to the New York Jets’ Monday night showdown was filled with drama. So, obviously, the game had to bring its own drama.
The Jets, down three points with less than four minutes to play, turned the ball over trying to score the game-winning touchdown and lost to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.
The game was the debut of interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who was elevated to the position on Tuesday after Jets owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh.
The goal was to turn the season around before it was too late. The Jets (2-4) looked better on offense and only allowed three second-half points on defense. But the game slipped away.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers led what became a sloppy drive, thanks to a near-turnover on his part, one Bills (4-2) penalty that extended a drive, a play with offsetting penalties and a Joe Tippmann holding penalty that erased a Breece Hall first down.
The drive ended with a Rodgers interception, as wide-open wide receiver Mike Williams fell down trying to work back to the football and Buffalo’s Taron Johnson picked off the football at the Bills’ 18-yard line with 1:52 left.
The two teams combined for 22 penalties for 204 yards, with the yardage the most of an NFL game this season.
With windy conditions at MetLife Stadium, the kicking game had a heavy influence on the final result.
Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass put the Bills ahead for good on a 22-yard field goal with 3:43 left in the game. Earlier he missed a 47-yard field goal and an extra point.
Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein had it worse. He made two field goals, the second of which tied the game at 20-20 in the third quarter. But two attempts after that, either of which would have given the Jets the lead, banged off the uprights both times.
The offense looked impressive in its first game with new play-caller Todd Downing, who took over for the demoted Nathaniel Hackett.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an impressive night, throwing for 296 yards and two touchdowns, including a huge Hail Mary at the end of the first half to cut Buffalo’s lead to three points.
Running back Breece Hall rushed for 111 yards and caught six passes for 58 yards. Two receivers went over 100 yards — Garrett Wilson with 107 yards and Allen Lazard with 114 yards. Each scored a touchdown, with Lazard hauling in the Hail Mary.
Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 215 yards and rushed for 18 more, with three total touchdowns. Rookie Ray Davis, who started for the injured James Cook, rushed for 97 yards. He also caught three passes for 55 yards. Tight end Dalton Kincaid led the Bills with six receptions.
Before Monday’s game one of pro football's top agents, Drew Rosenhaus, announced he and his agency would represent Jets holdout Haason Reddick. Rosenhaus was at Monday's game and met with Jets ownership and general manager Joe Douglas. He tweeted his intention to get a deal done as soon as possible and that Reddick wanted to remain a member of the Jets for years to come.