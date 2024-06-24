New York Jets Facing Brutal Reality Amid Pressure for Success
Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets are once again receiving hype as a potential Super Bowl contender.
Of course, a lot of their success or lack thereof will depend on the health and ability of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With him returning to the field after a torn Achillies, no one knows what to expect.
Despite the questions about the 40-year-old signal caller, the Jets are expected to be a very competitive football team.
Joe Douglas and the front office went out and put together an aggressive offseason. They added a lot of talent in free agency and also had a great 2024 NFL Draft. All the pieces are now in place for New York to get back to the playoffs.
While it's great for the franchise to be back to receiving hype, a lot of pressure comes with those expectations.
CBS Sports dished out a touch of reality for the Jets entering the 2024 season. They listed the top 12 non-quarterbacks who are facing the most pressure this year. At No. 1, they listed the entire New York team.
"There's no team under more pressure to go the distance, and frankly it doesn't feel that close. A year after they went all in on Aaron Rodgers, only to see all their sudden title hopes evaporate within minutes of the quarterback's anticipated debut, the Jets obviously remain dependent on their aging but decorated signal-caller. But Rodgers was onto something when he joked this offseason that everyone will probably be exiled if he doesn't live up to his standard in 2024. Coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, in particular, have once again put all their chips on the former Green Bay Packers star staying healthy, unless of course new backup Tyrod Taylor has a Super Bowl run left in the tank."
Last season, the same expectations were set for the Jets. Unfortunately, just four plays into the first offensive series, Rodgers tore his Achilles and missed the rest of the year.
Assuming no massive injuries occur in 2024, the Jets have to find success. If they don't, ownership could opt to make some massive changes.
One of the hottest seats in the entire league is occupied by head coach Robert Saleh. Some thought New York would consider firing him this offseason. While they kept him around, his leash is short.
All of that being said, the 2024 campaign is a very important one for the Jets. They have been aggressive the last two years and have put all of their chips onto the table.
If they don't reach their goals this season, it could be back to the drawing board next offseason.