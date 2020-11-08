Jets' Final Injury Report For Week 9 vs. Patriots

With everything pushed back one day for Monday Night Football, the final injury report of this week for the Jets was released following practice on Saturday.

For New York, looking to avoid the first 0-9 start in franchise history, there are multiple key contributors that could be relegated to the sidelines against the Patriots due to injuries.

OUT: LB Blake Cashman, TE Trevon Wesco

During practice this week, head coach Adam Gase spoke about just how "thin" the Jets are at linebacker heading into the second half of the season. Beyond the injuries, New York also traded Avery Williamson to the Steelers right before the trade deadline.

Specifically, Blake Cashman has been ruled out for Monday night. He has injuries in both of his hamstrings.

DOUBTFUL: QB Sam Darnold, K Sam Ficken, WR Vyncint Smith, DL Quinnen Williams

While he's listed as doubtful, all signs point to quarterback Sam Darnold sitting this game out after aggravating his right shoulder injury. Gase revealed Saturday that Joe Flacco is expected to get the start.

As for Quinnen Williams and his hamstring, odds are the defensive lineman will be on the sidelines as well. Williams didn't participate in practice all week.

"We'll see. I know he's trying to fight through this and trying to find a way to be there for us on Monday," Gase said of Williams on Friday. "We'll just kind of see what the next couple days bring us and how it feels."

Kicker Sam Ficken (groin) hasn't played for two weeks (with Sergio Castillo kicking in his place). Wideout Vyncint Williams (groin) got hurt in Thursday's practice and was unable to return to workouts for the rest of the week.

QUESTIONABLE: OL Josh Andrews, WR Jamison Crowder, DL John Franklin-Myers, C Connor McGovern, DL Nathan Shepherd

The good news here is Jamison Crowder (groin) will likely make his return at wide receiver. After Breshad Perriman finished out concussion protocol (and finished the week with back-to-back full practices), that means all three of the Jets starting wideouts (plus Denzel Mims) may be available for the first time in a game this year.

While the rest of those names above could still conceivably miss Monday's game, there's a few names beyond Perriman that are good to go as of now.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins was limited earlier in the week (rib/shoulder) but finished the week strong with two full practices. Running back Frank Gore had his weekly veteran day off on Friday but was a full go on Saturday.

Finally, rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton, who was managing an ankle injury, never ended up missing any practice.

Here's the entire Jets injury report:

