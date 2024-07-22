New York Jets Have Major Scheduling Advantage for 2024 Season
The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and the New York Jets are hoping to win a Super Bowl.
Once again, a lot of hype has surrounded the team this offseason. With Aaron Rodgers coming back from his torn Achilles, anything is possible.
Of course, a lot of their hope for success will rest on the health of Rodgers. If he can pick up where he left off before the injury, he'll give the Jets a fighting chance. On the other hand, if he struggles to get back to where he was, New York would likely struggle as well.
While there is a lot of pressure on the Jets to succeed this season, there are many reasons to believe that they will be able to rise to the occasion.
One of those reasons is the fact that the 2024 schedule has given them a major advantage.
As shared by analyst Warren Sharp, New York has the fourth-easiest schedule in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule entering the season.
Looking around the AFC East, the Jets will have a legitimate chance to win the division. There are truly no teams that appear to be the clear-cut favorite.
Joe Douglas and the New York front office made quite a few moves this offseason to improve the roster. Among their biggest moves were signing wide receiver Mike Williams, offensive lineman Tyron Smith, and defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw in free agency. The Jets also went out and acquired star pass-rusher Haason Reddick in a trade.
With the season closing in, New York truly looks to be a contender on paper. They'll still need to play up to their talent level, but the Jets have to feel good about the situation they're in.
Hopefully, everything will fall into place for New York in 2024. Rodgers will need to stay healthy and play like the future Hall of Famer that he is and the offense around him will need to alleviate his pressure. The defense needs to play up to its highest potential, which would end up making them the top defensive unit in the NFL.
There is no question that the talent is there for the Jets to compete for a Super Bowl. The schedule certainly gives them an even better chance to find success.