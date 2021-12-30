Jets Injury Report: Not Looking Good For Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder (calf) and Elijah Moore (quad, COVID) continue to miss practice as the Jets get closer to Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.

With only a few days left before the Jets host the Buccaneers in a Week 17 showdown at MetLife Stadium, it's looking more and more like New York will be missing two of their top wideouts once again.

Both Jamison Crowder (calf) and Elijah Moore (quad, COVID-19) have been kept out of practice this week.

Moore hasn't played since Week 13, landing on injured reserve with a quad injury. The expectation was that the receiver would play again before the end of the year if he was able to heal from his injury. The rookie ending up on the reserve/COVID-19 list recently didn't help as he hasn't been able to work out with the team as of late.

"He’s also in that 50-50 range," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday regarding Moore's status. "We’re still working on him, trying to get back. We haven’t activated him from IR or cleared him to practice yet, so there’s still stuff that we’re trying to clear physically with his quad."

At a certain point, New York will need to shut Moore down for the rest of the season. Even if the rookie sensation, his coaches and his fans all want Moore to finish his first year with a bang, these games aren't worth risking an additional injury, impacting his ability to develop this offseason.

As for Crowder, the veteran wideout sat out last week with a calf injury.

Both Crowder and Moore were spotted by reporters working out during practice on Thursday, but they were away from the rest of the team on a side field.

Against the first-place Buccaneers on Sunday, it'll be tough for New York to put points on the board if they're missing Moore, Crowder and Corey Davis (out for the rest of the season after core muscle surgery a few weeks ago).

New York was able to score 26 points last weekend in a win without those three wideouts, but that was against the Jaguars. Tampa Bay is another story.

Crowder has accumulated a team-best 50 catches this year for 431 receiving yards. Moore, meanwhile, leads the team with 538 receiving yards on 43 receptions.

The only other notable storyline from New York's injury report—as of Thursday—is safety Elijah Riley. Riley was carted off the field less than two weeks ago during a loss to the Dolphins, diagnosed with a concussion.

Now, he's back at practice and judging by his progression, it looks like he's preparing to play on Sunday. Riley has been a full participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

READ: Jets' Elijah Riley Returns to Practice Just 10 Days After Scary Injury

The Jets got another safety—Ashtyn Davis—back this week as well. Davis, defensive end John Franklin-Myers, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker were all activated from the team's COVID list on Thursday, rejoining their teammates to prepare for their penultimate contest of the regular season.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.