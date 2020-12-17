HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Jets' Sam Ficken Returns to Practice Off Injured Reserve; Will He Kick on Sunday vs. Rams?

Jets head coach Adam Gase clears up New York's kicking situation entering Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams
Author:
Publish date:

Jets kicker Sam Ficken was designated to return to practice from the injured list on Wednesday.

Ficken, who has played in only seven games this year, was placed on the IR back on Nov. 24 with a groin injury. 

Rookie running back La'Mical Perine, who landed on the injured reserve on the same day as Ficken, also returned to practice on Wednesday.

Ficken's return couldn't have come at a better time for New York. Sergio Castillo—Ficken's replacement while he was hurt—had done a magnificent job for the first few weeks in his place, but had an awful performance last week against the Seahawks. Castillo missed three field goals on three consecutive drives, finishing the day 1-for-4.

New York released Castillo two days later before bringing him back on the practice squad Wednesday night. The Jets also claimed second-year kicker Chase McLaughlin this week for some depth at the position going forward.

Trevor Lawrence Says He's 'Ready' For Any NFL Challenge, Even Being Drafted By the Jets

With Ficken back at practice, there's no guarantee just yet that he'll be kicking field goals this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Rams. Jets head coach Adam Gase said it'll depend on how he looks in his first week back at practice.

"We’ll go through the week, we’ll see where Sam is," Gase told reporters in a Zoom call prior to Wednesday's practice. "Health-wise, I think he’s feeling a lot better than what he has in a long time." 

Adam Gase Says He Let Jets Owner Christopher Johnson Down

Gase alluded to the fact that the Jets might not be done adding kickers either with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

"Right now, I think the personnel guys, if there’s somebody that they like, they’re looking to claim guys," Gase said. "We seem to have a lot of moving parts going on right now as far as injuries are going and guys getting put in IR to where we’re able to bring guys in. It’s not like we’re cutting anybody to claim someone. So, I think right now, anybody that we’re interested in, we’re looking at."

Ficken is 9-for-10 on field goals this season and 8-for-10 on extra points. He's 31-for-43 in his four-year career (including two seasons with the Rams, New York's next opponent).

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jets K Sam Ficken kicking
News

Jets' Sam Ficken Returns to Practice Off Injured Reserve; Will He Kick on Sunday vs. Rams?

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence warming up
News

Trevor Lawrence Says He's 'Ready' For Any NFL Challenge, Even Being Drafted By the Jets

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson with Jets head coach Adam Gase
News

Adam Gase Says He Let Jets Owner Christopher Johnson Down

Jets QB Sam Darnold sacked by Seahawks
News

Why Facing the Rams This Week Will Be Even More of a Nightmare For Darnold, Jets

Jets K Sergio Castillo reacts to missed field goal
News

Jets Release Kicker Sergio Castillo After Three Missed Field Goals Against Seahawks

Jets WR Denzel Mims catches football in end zone
News

Jets' Rookie Denzel Mims Is Set To Return vs. Rams

Kicker Chase McLaughlin on the Indianapolis Colts
News

Jets Claim Kicker Chase McLaughlin Off Waivers

Jets QB Sam Darnold walking off field
News

Sam Darnold Sees Himself As Part of Jets' Future: 'I Want To Be a Jet For Life'

Jets K Sergio Castillo reacts to missed field goal
News

Jets' Kicker Sergio Castillo Takes Blame For New York's Offensive Meltdown vs. Seahawks: 'That's On Me'