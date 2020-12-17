Jets' Sam Ficken Returns to Practice Off Injured Reserve; Will He Kick on Sunday vs. Rams?

Jets kicker Sam Ficken was designated to return to practice from the injured list on Wednesday.

Ficken, who has played in only seven games this year, was placed on the IR back on Nov. 24 with a groin injury.

Rookie running back La'Mical Perine, who landed on the injured reserve on the same day as Ficken, also returned to practice on Wednesday.

Ficken's return couldn't have come at a better time for New York. Sergio Castillo—Ficken's replacement while he was hurt—had done a magnificent job for the first few weeks in his place, but had an awful performance last week against the Seahawks. Castillo missed three field goals on three consecutive drives, finishing the day 1-for-4.

New York released Castillo two days later before bringing him back on the practice squad Wednesday night. The Jets also claimed second-year kicker Chase McLaughlin this week for some depth at the position going forward.

With Ficken back at practice, there's no guarantee just yet that he'll be kicking field goals this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Rams. Jets head coach Adam Gase said it'll depend on how he looks in his first week back at practice.

"We’ll go through the week, we’ll see where Sam is," Gase told reporters in a Zoom call prior to Wednesday's practice. "Health-wise, I think he’s feeling a lot better than what he has in a long time."

Gase alluded to the fact that the Jets might not be done adding kickers either with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

"Right now, I think the personnel guys, if there’s somebody that they like, they’re looking to claim guys," Gase said. "We seem to have a lot of moving parts going on right now as far as injuries are going and guys getting put in IR to where we’re able to bring guys in. It’s not like we’re cutting anybody to claim someone. So, I think right now, anybody that we’re interested in, we’re looking at."

Ficken is 9-for-10 on field goals this season and 8-for-10 on extra points. He's 31-for-43 in his four-year career (including two seasons with the Rams, New York's next opponent).

