New York Jets Make Huge Roster Move Before Pivotal Patriots Contest
The New York Jets made it official as they activated edge rusher Haason Reddick from the team’s exempt list to make him available for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots.
The Jets had to make the move on Saturday per NFL rules. To make room for Reddick the Jets released defensive end Takk McKinley.
New York also elevated two players from its practice squad — offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom and safety Jarius Monroe.
ESPN also reported on Saturday that Reddick had officially signed his restructured one-year deal with the Jets.
Per CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, Reddick will get a base salary of $8,708,333 for the remaining 11 weeks in the regular season. He was set to make $14.25 million before the holdout. To help him try to get as close as possible to his base, the Jets are offering him more than $5 million in incentives for things like play participation, sacks, Pro Bowl selection and inclusion on a Jets Super Bowl roster.
On Friday, Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Reddick had a good week of preparation and intended to use him on Sunday, though he wasn’t clear about how much the Jets would use him.
He hasn’t spoken to the media and deferred any comment until after Sunday’s game. He did make a short statement to Jets fans through the team’s social media account.
"What's up everybody,” he said. “Feeling good to be back on the turf. Hope we can make something happen."
The Pro Bowl pass rusher ended his holdout on Sunday and reported to the Jets on Monday. New York is hoping that Reddick can bring an infusion of pressure to the team’s pass rush, which has been solid so far. But, given the Jets have lost four in a row, they’ll take anything they can get.
From 2020-23 he had 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) had more sacks in that span. He is one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four seasons of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
Lindstrom was elevated to provide the Jets with some depth on the offensive line as both right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and backup Xavier Newman are out. Newman is on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury on Sunday. Newman was a backup at several interior positions. Without Vera-Tucker and Newman, the expectation is that Jake Hanson will start at right guard.
Monroe will serve as depth for a position group that will be without three players on Sunday. Chuck Clark is on injured reserve while both Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis have been declared out.