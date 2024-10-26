New York Jets Injury Situation Improves in Secondary for Patriots Showdown
The New York Jets’ secondary has been battered for the past few weeks, but that appears to be changing going into Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots.
Cornerbacks Michael Carter II and D.J. Reed have been full participants in practice this week and had no designation on Friday’s injury report, indicating that the pair should be available to play on Sunday.
ESPN reported the pair are “good to go.”
Carter suffered a back injury in the Jets’ loss in London three weeks ago. He started the week participating in a limited fashion on Wednesday before he was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and Friday.
Reed practiced on a limited basis last week after he suffered a groin injury in the loss to Buffalo. He was declared inactive before the Steelers game. He has been a full participant all week.
If both are available on Sunday, it brings New York’s (2-5) cornerback position back to full strength.
Three Jets will be out for the game — offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee). None of them practiced this week. Fotu just returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the first several games of the season.
Two players are game-time decisions for the Jets — safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest). Both are listed as doubtful and have not practiced this week.
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (abdomen) are questionable. Moses was a limited participant all week and missed two games with a knee injury earlier this season.
Yeboah’s practice window was opened this week after he was on injured reserved. He was a full participant in practice all week. If he plays he will need to be activated from injured reserve.
Players listed on the injury report but expected to be available include edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee/hamstring), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (vet rest), linebacker Quincy Williams (neck), tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (heel).
Two Patriots are listed as out — wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion) and offensive guard Layden Robinson (ankle).
The New England players that are questionable include offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (anke), defensive end Keion White (ankle), defensive back Jonathan Jones (shoulder/personal), offensive guard Mike Jordan (ankle), offensive guard Sidy Sow (illness), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee), defensive end Daniel Ekuale (abdomen) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (back).
Patriots listed on the injury report but expected to be available include linebacker Curtis Jacobs (knee/illness), outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder/knee), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (foot/personal), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), safety Marte Mapu (neck), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (knee) and quarterback Drake Maye (knee).