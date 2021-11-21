Are the Jets Making a Mistake Starting Joe Flacco?

The New York Jets are making a mistake by starting quarterback Joe Flacco against the Miami Dolphins instead of backup QB Mike White or rookie Zach Wilson.

On a 2-7 team committed to building for the future, the Jets made a baffling decision naming 36-year-old veteran back-up Joe Flacco as their starter, when Miami comes to town this Sunday.

It is a head-scratching decision, since the Jets are committed to youth. They have the third youngest team in the league (25.6 years old on average).

It is also confusing, given Mike White’s overall performance in the past four games and the comments of team head coach Robert Saleh after last weeks 45-17 loss to Buffalo.

“I still have a lot of confidence in Mike. Again, this market fascinates me in the sense that he was anointed the next coming after one game, and now everyone wants to throw him away. He deserves better than that,” Saleh told reporters on Monday. “Did he play his best? No. Is he capable of playing better? Absolutely. That defense, give them credit. They’ve made a lot of people look really bad. And they’re pretty frickin’ good. They’ve been together for four years, they’re so precise in how they operate. So, credit to them. But I haven’t lost faith in Mike at all.”

Then by Wednesday, Saleh announced the team would be starting Flacco.

While White did struggle against Buffalo and everyone admits that, even his coach, nobody can deny the fact he is coming off three previous games where he provided a lift to the team. White even led the Jets to victory over the Bengals.

Nobody also wants to touch the fact that the Jets’ receivers gave up, and did not even attempt to catch the ball on three out of four of White’s interceptions against Buffalo.

All of this leaves Jets’ fans wondering why their team, who has little to no chance of making the playoffs, does not want to find out what they have—or do not have—in White for the future?

Is this sudden change in direction about giving the Jets their best chance to win, or is it a political move to try to squash the brewing QB controversy in New York?

Is this really about doing what is in the best interest of the team, or is this the team itself trying to defend their decision to draft Wilson?

These are valid questions considering the fact that White statistically outperformed Wilson in his time under center. The team also looked more responsive to White.

What is concerning, is the Jets are instead going back to a QB they have already had here last year and they are going back to a QB who was not in their future plans.

Flacco decided to leave the Jets last March and sign a free agency deal with Philadelphia. Then, the Jets circled back, traded for him and now will start him again instead of sticking with White?

The Jets already know what they have in Flacco. In 2020, Flacco was 0-4 as the Jets’ starter and he completed 55.2% of his passes. He threw six touchdowns and three interceptions. Flacco is older and at the tail end of a productive career.

The decision to bench a young QB, who has shown the kind of potential White has shown, just does not make sense. The decision could potentially stunt his development, while sending him and the team mixed messages in the process.

If the decision is solely based on benching him because of White throwing four interceptions against Buffalo, then sticking with that same logic, Wilson should have been benched after he threw four interceptions against the Patriots, back in September.

It all leaves more questions than answers, as fans are left to watch a QB lead their team who’s future is behind him.

MORE:



Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.