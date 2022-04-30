Jets Nearly Traded For Fourth First-Round Pick to Draft Breece Hall

New York drafted Breece Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but this shows how interested in him they were.

The Jets almost had four first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Reports circulated on Friday night that New York attempted to trade up into the bottom of the first round a second time in an effort to pick Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas confirmed that speculation on Friday night after New York got their guy, picking Hall after trading up a few picks early in the second round.

"Yeah, we were active, we were on the phones towards the end of the round," the GM told reporters.

That's a testament to just how interested this team was in the running back. Even after trading away some draft capital to move up and pick EDGE Jermaine Johnson at No. 26 in the first round—after picking cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and wideout Garrett Wilson in the top 10—Douglas was willing to part ways with more draft picks in order to secure Hall.

Douglas added that he decided to move up in the second round for Hall, with the Giants, because New York had a suspicion the back wouldn't be available at No. 38. They picked him 36th overall instead.

"We worked the phone lines trying to make a small move to get up and make sure we got our guy," Douglas said.

Hall will join Michael Carter in New York's young and dynamic running back room, creating quite the one-two punch out of the backfield. Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained that Hall brings an element of explosiveness that's unique to this league, going on to praise other members of New York's RB room as well.

"Breece just has a slipperiness to make people miss," Saleh told reporters. "To add someone like Breece who is a home run hitter, part of the goal was to add some guys when they touch the ball, they can take it 80 [yards]. One of the hardest things to do in football is live in 10-play drives and to be able to have a couple of one or two play drives, every once in a while, will be welcomed."

Hall scored 50 touchdowns at Iowa State, proof that he can break off a massive run at any point, from any part of the field. He racked up 3,941 rushing yards over three seasons with the Cyclones on 718 carries, shining in the passing game as well.

