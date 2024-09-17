New York Jets Offensive Lineman Has Fantastic Performance in Week 2 Victory
The New York Jets were able to bounce back from a Week 1 loss and earn their first win of the season in Week 2 in a tight matchup.
Coming into the second week of the season, there was a lot of pressure on the Jets to perform. On a national stage, New York didn’t play very well overall against a very talented San Francisco 49ers team.
On the defensive side especially, the Jets looked overmatched against the 49ers, as their rushing defense didn’t have much of an answer for San Francisco. Things looked much better for New York on both sides of the ball against the Tennessee Titans, as they were able to overcome a short week and playing on the road again.
One of the biggest bright spots for the Jets in the victory was the performance of their offensive line. This was a unit that had a lot of problems last season, but that hasn’t been the case so far this season.
With a lot of new faces, the unit has drastically improved from last season, and that is a recipe for success long-term. One of the players who really stood out in the win over the Titans was left tackle Tyron Smith.
Recently, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus spoke about the performance of Smith in Week 2.
“After allowing four total pressures, all of which were quarterback hurries, in Week 1 against the 49ers, Smith didn’t let up a single pressure in the Jets' Week 2 win over the Titans. He was defeated on only two snaps in pass protection, with neither resulting in pressure, and finished the game with a 76.6 PFF pass-blocking grade. Through two weeks, Smith has yet to allow a knockdown on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.”
The strong game from Smith certainly helped New York earn the victory, as the left tackle position is one of the most important on the field. For the Jets especially, the play of the big man is going to be critical this season.
Due to Aaron Rodgers not being as mobile as he used to be and coming off Achilles surgery, protecting him is a must. In Week 2, the big left tackle did just that, as he didn’t allow a pressure in the entire game.
When looking ahead, if the big lineman can stay healthy, it will really help the team in both the run and the pass. New York clearly wants to be a balanced team on offense even with Rodgers, and it all starts up front with the offensive line.