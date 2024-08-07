New York Jets Officially Activate Star Wide Receiver off PUP List
The New York Jets announced some bright news under dreary skies on Wednesday afternoon in Florham Park.
The team officially activated veteran wide receiver Mike Williams off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, allowing him to begin practicing as soon as tomorrow. It's presumed that the Jets will ease the 29-year-old back into the flow.
"We'll see. I know he's got a couple doctor's visits coming up, but right now, he's just progressing," said Jets fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday, when asked for an update on Williams.
Saleh has repeatedly stated that Williams is on an injury recovery timeline similar to the one that running back Breece Hall followed last summer. Williams, who signed a free-agent contract with New York this past March, suffered an ACL tear in Week 3 last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
On multiple occasions, Williams, who was placed on PUP prior to the start of training camp, has indicated his intention to be available for the regular season opener.
"That's my goal to be able to go out there, play this season and give it my all, give this team a chance, win the big thing," said Williams.
After the Chargers selected the Clemson product at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams proceeded to total 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns on 309 receptions. He made 88 career appearances for LA while posting a 15.6 yards per catch average.
With his August 7 activation, Williams appears to actually be one week ahead of where Hall was at this time in 2023. The Jets took Hall off PUP on August 15 last year. He did not see any preseason game action, but he was ready in time for Week 1.