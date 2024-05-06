New York Jets' Overlooked Rookie Compares Playing Style to Former Cowboys' RB
From two offers out of high school to two straight NCAA FCS national championships at South Dakota State, running back Isaiah Davis is living out his NFL dream with the New York Jets.
The 22-year-old Davis, who was the No. 173 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, addressed reporters during Jets' rookie minicamp on Saturday in Florham Park.
"It's been a blessing. It's a dream come true, being here. I've always had a goal in mind of playing in the NFL. I'm blessed to be here in New Jersey with the Jets. It's everything I ever wanted," said Davis.
Almost completely overlooked as a recruit in Missouri, Davis landed with DI FCS powerhouse SDSU and proceeded to rush for 4,548 yards and 50 touchdowns over 46 games. The hard-running ball carrier, who recorded a pedestrian 40-yard dash time (4.57), averaged 6.7 yards per rush as a collegian.
"I grew up watching DeMarco Murray and so watching his physicality, that's something I always loved to watch," said Davis referring to the Dallas Cowboys' former third-round draft pick, who rushed for 1,845 yards in 2014. "It's just the standard you gotta live by, play the game by. I've always played the game with physicality."
Davis was at his best for SDSU during the FCS playoffs. In four postseason games last year, he totaled 503 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
When it comes to carries with the Jets, Davis will compete against fellow rookie running back Braelon Allen, who was drafted at No. 134 overall. Whether it's spelling RB1 Breece Hall or covering kicks, Davis wants to make immediate contributions to his new team.
"I gotta find a role on this team, find a way to help this team win. Whether that's running back, special teams, whatever it may be," said Davis.