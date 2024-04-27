Jets Country

New York Jets make three trades, select RB Braelon Allen with No. 134 overall pick

After making three trades in the fourth round, the New York Jets finally selected Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen with the No. 134 overall selection in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Initially slated to select with the No. 111 overall selection in the fourth round, New York traded back to No. 126 and picked up and sixth round pick from the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets then traded the No. 126 overall pick to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 third round selection.

After deciding to actually make a selection, the Jets ended up with Allen. He broke onto the scene by dominating college football at just 17 years old during his freshman season. He just turned 20 years old back in January of this year.

He's a big running back at 6-foot-2, 238 and packs a punch, but still has some finesse to his game.

Joe Douglas wasn't done, as with the No. 129 overall, they traded back yet again and picked up two fifth-round selections from the San Francisco 49ers -- No. 173 and No. 176 overall.

The former Badger joins Olu Fashanu and Malachi Corley in the quest to win a Super Bowl with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rogers under center.

The team's biggest remaining needs are tight end and safety.

The New York Jets ended up with one selection in the fourth round of the draft and will make five more later on Saturday afternoon, unless Douglas makes more moves.

