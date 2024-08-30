New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Among Players with Most to Prove
Aaron Rodgers is just over a week away from making his return to the football field for the New York Jets.
After tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season after just four offensive snaps, Rodgers will be looking to return to his former dominance. He believes that the Jets have a legitimate chance to win a Super Bowl, but those hopes will rest on his ability to lead them there.
There are a lot of questions surrounding Rodgers coming off of such a serious injury.
At 40 years old, Rodgers will need to prove that he can still extend plays with his legs. He'll need to show that he hasn't missed a beat after missing a whole year. His age is a concern as well.
All of that being said, Rodgers is one of the top players with the most to prove heading into the 2024 NFL season.
CBS Sports has released their rankings for players with the most to prove this year. Rodgers was ranked at No. 2.
"Rodgers has little to prove from a career perspective; he's already a safe bet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of the game's most accomplished precision passers. In terms of late-stage legacy, however, it all boils down to whether he can live up to the Super Bowl aspirations that instantly flooded into New Jersey upon his trade from the Green Bay Packers in 2023. Going on 41, coming off an Achilles tear that robbed him of all but four snaps in his Gang Green debut, Rodgers is looking to show the world once and for all that he's still got gas in the tank as the headlining leader of a playoff-caliber lineup."
Looking at the roster surrounding Rodgers, there is no reason that the future Hall of Famer shouldn't have a massive season if he's back to full health.
Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams are his top two wide receivers, with Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley being potential playmakers as well. Breece Hall's presence in the backfield will also take a lot of pressure off of the passing game.
New York went out and made some quality addition to the offensive line as well.
Assuming the Achilles tear doesn't set him back, the Jets' offense has a chance to be elite. Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Now, he'll need to get on the field and prove that he can be the superstar quarterback that New York acquired him to be. Hopefully, he'll show that he can be that guy in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.