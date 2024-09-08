New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Gets Rough Projection vs. 49ers
Aaron Rodgers is ready to make his return to the field for the New York Jets on Monday Night Football this week. Facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 will be no easy task, but it will give them a chance to come out and make a major statement.
For the future Hall of Fame quarterback, it gives the chance to silence all of the doubters right off the bat.
There are still major questions being asked about Rodgers' ability to come back strong from the torn Achilles that he suffered last year.
Despite how sharp he looked during training camp, the media has not been friendly to Rodgers. He'll simply have to prove them all wrong like he's done throughout his entire football career.
All of that being said, some rough projections have been made for his Week 1 outing.
RotoWire took a look at his matchup against the 49ers and they did not give him very good projections. They have him throwing for around 217 yards, a touchdown or two, and a possible interception.
Those numbers are not flattering at all for the longtime superstar.
That being said, San Francisco has an elite defense. They will be sending a ton of pressure at Rodgers and will try to force him to move around and make quick decisions. It's not going to be an easy game to put up huge production.
Looking at the offense as a whole, Rodgers has a great supporting cast around him. The front office did a nice job of bringing in pieces to surround their franchise quarterback.
Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams will be the top two wide receivers, with Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley also being potential playmakers. Breece Hall is in the backfield and is expected to have a massive breakout year. They also improved the offensive line quite a bit from last year.
Rodgers has been given everything he needs to have a successful 2024 campaign. He's feeling confident in himself and is excited to get back on the field.
While the national media may not be expecting a big year from Rodgers, he's expecting one from himself. A motivated Rodgers with a chip on his shoulder always makes for a dangerous situation for opposing teams.