New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Holds NFL History In Wild Statistic
With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, there is one burning question that New York Jets fans and NFL fans in general are dying to have answered. Can Aaron Rodgers return to being one of the league's best quarterbacks after suffering a torn Achilles last season?
After pulling off a massive trade for the superstar quarterback last offseason, the Jets were expected to be potential Super Bowl contenders in 2023. Unfortunately, on the team's first offensive drive, Rodgers went down with his brutal season-ending injury.
Now, the questions abound about Rodgers and his NFL future. At 40 years old, there are major concerns about him being able to recover fully and get back to his pre-injury form.
Despite the scrutiny, Rodgers has remained motivated and upbeat about his situation. He's excited to get back on the field and get things back on track after his major setback. New York has done a great job of adding weapons around him for what could be an amazing comeback story in 2024.
Everyone knows how good Rodgers has been throughout his NFL career to this point. He terrorized the NFL for years with the Green Bay Packers and is known as one of the best signal callers of all-time. Some would even say that he has the most talented arm to ever play the quarterback position.
Adding to his legacy, Stat Muse, via MLFootball on X, former known as Twitter, shared that Rodgers is currently at the top of the NFL record books when it comes to interception percentage.
Rodgers has always been elite at taking care of the football. He has put up monstrous numbers without turning the football over. That has made him such an amazing quarterback to watch.
Throughout the 231 games he has played in the NFL, Rodgers has only thrown 105 interceptions. He has completed 65.3 percent of his career passing attempts for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns.
Needless to say, those numbers are out of this world. No one has been able to find the success that Rodgers has able to accomplish while taking care of the football as well as he has.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Jets will be asking Rodgers to turn back the clock. They need him to stay healthy, put up big numbers, and take care of the football. He's confident that he can make that happen.
Expect to see the 40-year-old signal caller rise to the occasion. He has beat the odds in every step of his football career so far. Rodgers isn't likely to stop doing that in 2024.