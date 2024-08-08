New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' Issues with Parents Stem from Shocking Reason
New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had longstanding issues with his parents for reasons that up until now had not been revealed.
However, in a new book by Ian O'Connor, it has been revealed that the issues came from his relationship with actress Olivia Munn.
The start of the issues stemmed from comments that Munn made about her sex life with Rodgers. Of course, Rodgers' parents, Ed and Darla, are steadfast Christians and did not like that their son was having premarital sex.
In an excerpt from the book published by The Daily Mail, Darla Rodgers took major offense to Munn's comments.
"Given her devout religious views, Aaron's mother disapproved of premarital sex and was opposed to her middle child sharing a hotel room with his girlfriend even as an NFL player."
Additionally, it has now been reported that Munn got into an argument with Rodgers' parents about them wanting to attend one of his games in Tampa Bay. She had made it very clear that they were not welcome.
"Ed and Darla explained that they had been attending Aaron's games since he was a kid and did not need her permission to continue to do so."
Ed Rodgers, Aaron's father, reportedly had strong words for Munn following the situation with the game in Tampa Bay.
"You haven't been on the scene very long. You're just his girlfriend. We're his parents."
Those comments did not sit very well with Rodgers, who responded to his family with an email that simply stated, "Don't attack the woman I love."
While even more details will be revealed in the book, it's a very sad situation. Seeing people disconnected from their families is never an easy thing to see. Rodgers and his family were very close leading up to the blowup point.
As is the case with every situation, the truth lies somewhere in the middle between both sides.
There were likely mistakes and things done and said on both sides. Hopefully, one day, Rodgers and his parents can set the beef aside and make things right with each other.
In the meantime, Rodgers is gearing up for the 2024 NFL season with the Jets. He is making his way back from a torn Achilles and will look to help lead his team to a Super Bowl.