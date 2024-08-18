New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Speaks on Status for Preseason Finale
Aaron Rodgers is itching to get back on the field with the New York Jets.
While he has sat out the team's first two preseason games, he has left the door open for potentially playing in the finale against the New York Giants.
Following the Jets' preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers yesterday by a final score of 15-12, Rodgers spoke out about his status for the final game of the preseason.
"You never know. I feel like Saleh already ruled me out a few weeks go, but if I beg him, maybe I'll get to be out there."
Rodgers continued on, talking about how he misses playing and is ready to get back on the field with his teammates.
"I'm feeling good. I miss being out there. Training camp is tough, but the hardest part is not being able to play."
Could New York actually consider putting Rodgers on the field next week?
Honestly, it might be a good idea. One of the hardest things to do when returning from a severe injury is getting the first few plays out of the way. The mental aspect of recovering from an injury is the hardest.
Also, it's easy to forget that Rodgers hasn't played in a game in almost a full year. He went out with his torn Achilles just four snaps into the regular season in 2023.
At 40 years old, Rodgers has been met with a lot of doubters surrounding his return from the Achilles injury. Many do not believe he will be able to pick up where he left off.
Coming back from such a serious injury isn't easy for any player. However, the future Hall of Famer's age makes it an even more difficult situation.
Despite all of the doubts, Rodgers remains confident in his health and ability. He has been looking great during training camp and has the fan base excited for his return.
In Week 1, Rodgers and the Jets will take on a very dangerous team. The San Francisco 49ers ended up losing in the Super Bowl last year and are hungry to get back to the big game. On Monday Night Football, New York will face a major test in Week 1.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Rodgers gets a series next week. It doesn't seem likely, but a series or two might be smart to get him warmed up and ready for the regular season opener.