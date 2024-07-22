New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' Strong Message About 'Unexcused' Absence
The New York Jets and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers were surrounded with drama just a few short weeks ago.
After Rodgers made the decision to skip a two-day minicamp to go on a trip he had planned to Egypt, the media ran with the storyline. Throw in the fact that the Jets called Rodgers' absence "unexcused" and things become even more dramatic in the media.
Now, with training camp getting underway around the NFL, Rodgers has spoken out about the "unexcused" absence.
In a recent quote shared by the New York Post, Rodgers set the record straight on the situation.
“Now it’s not minicamp, they can arbitrarily put a [mandatory] tag on whatever week of OTAs that they want. This is the ‘minicamp week,’ which makes it more mandatory than other weeks, but it’s an OTAs schedule. That’s how words can be a little deceiving. They can make a story about how I missed minicamp when it was really two OTA days. I came to the first 10.”
Basically, Rodgers is pointing out that he has attended almost all football-related events since being acquired by New York. He's saying that missing two days and the way the media covered that story is not a good representation of himself.
Despite all of the media outrage about the situation, the Jets are all good and ready to go with Rodgers.
Immediately after the situation, head coach Robert Saleh said he was "on the same page" with his superstar quarterback. Plenty of Rodgers' teammates also spoke out in defense of the future Hall of Famer.
Now, Rodgers is back and ready to get the 2024 campaign underway. He will attempt to make a comback from a torn Achilles suffered just four offensive plays into the 2023 season.
All of the noise in the media has always motivated Rodgers and given him a chip on his shoulder. Fans should expect to see more of the same this season.
With all of the doubters and haters coming out of the woodwork, Rodgers will be on a quest to prove them wrong and silence them. That bodes very well for New York as they look to compete for a championship.
Expect to see the 40-year-old quarterback come out firing in training camp and to start the regular season. He's ready to hold up his end of the bargain and lead the Jets back to contention.