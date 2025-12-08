Aaron Glenn Reveals What Will Decide the Jets’ Week 15 QB

The New York Jets are back in a position in which it isn't clear exactly who will be the team's starting quarterback when they next take the field.

New York has three quarterbacks: Tyrod Taylor, Justin Fields, and Brady Cook. Entering the Week 14 showdown against the Miami Dolphins, Taylor was No. 1, followed by Fields at No. 2, and Cook as the No. 3 on the practice squad.

A knee injury for Fields made him miss the contest entirely. Taylor got the start yet again and Cook was the backup. But Taylor had to exit with a groin injury leading to the undrafted rookie getting his first taste of action in a regular season NFL game.

Who will be the Jets' starter?

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Now, things are up in the air with it unknown how healthy Taylor and Fields are. So, what will the Jets be looking at this week when they make an ultimate decision at quarterback for Week 15? Head coach Aaron Glenn gave the answer on Monday.

"That's what these first couple of days are for," Glenn said of the quarterback landscape of the week. "Talking to the players and talking to the docs and see exactly where we're at. The guy that is going to give us the best chance to win, that guy will have the most reps."

We won't see the Jets' first Injury Report of the week until Wednesday. Also, the Jets have kept quarterback decisions close to the vest all season anyway. We will get a lot of information from the Injury Report. For example, if Taylor is a full participant, it would be a safe bet that he would be the guy on Sunday seeing as he has been the team's starter over the last few weeks. But if he and Fields are both out, then that would make it seem like Cook could have a shot.

The Injury Report will give a lot of information, but based on how the team has handled the quarterback position this season, if there is any wiggle room to not publicly announce a decision, they will take it. So, expect to wait until later in the week for an answer.

