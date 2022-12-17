Two Key Jets Defenders Are Questionable Against Lions

New York could be missing a starting defensive tackle and safety when they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and safety Lamarcus Joyner are both questionable to play on Sunday against the Lions.

Williams suffered a calf injury during New York's loss to the Bills last week, leaving the game early after adding two sacks to his season totals in the first half.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the week that Williams has a 50-50 chance to play this week. He didn't practice at all, though.

Joyner, on the other hand, was a participant in practice all week before popping up on New York's injury report on Saturday. Joyner has a hip injury and all of a sudden is in danger of missing a game for the first time this season. In fact, he's the only Jet that has been on the field for all 100 percent of New York's defensive snaps this year.

Ashtyn Davis would likely step in if Joyner can't go against Detroit.

Those two veterans aren't the only Jets impacted by injuries this week. Quarterback Mike White is out with a rib injury, cornerback Brandin Echols is out with a quad injury and wideout Corey Davis won't play either, remaining in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury last week.

On the other side, first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson is listed as questionable with an illness for Detroit. Linebacker Derrick Barnes and guard Kayode Awosika are both out.

