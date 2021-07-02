Jets Receive 11 Nominations for New York Emmys

Although their performance on the field last season may have been lackluster, the Jets’ work off the field in their internal content department received tremendous recognition on Thursday.

Gang Green was nominated for 11 Emmys by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of New York, the most of any professional sports team in the Big Apple.

The content team received nominations in four categories: lifestyle-long form content, sports program - post-produced or edited, sports - one-time special, and promotion: promotional trailer. This includes the One Jets Drive documentary on the 2020 New York Jets, and the promotional video for the 2020 draft.

Six Jets employees also received nominations in five categories. John Armond received a nomination for talent: performer/narrator, Seth Bradley for Director-Sports, Matt Lombardi and Jack Radutsky for Editor: Short Form Content, Dan Szpakowski and Frank Lazar for Photographer: No Production Time Limit, and Frank Lazar again for Photographer: Long Form Content.

The winners for each category will be announced at the 64th Emmy Awards this fall. After tremendous success in the programming sector of the franchise last season, the Jets are hopeful that their prospects on the field will improve in 2021. With a new head coach and numerous offseason acquisitions, there is a lot to be excited about.

MORE:

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.