New York Jets Receive Disappointing 2024 Prediction
The New York Jets are set to begin the 2024 NFL season with a tough Monday Night Football matchup against the NFC defending champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.
Right off the bat, fans will have a good idea of just how good the team is capable of being. If they can come out and pick up a win over the 49ers, the Super Bowl hype that they are already receiving will go through the roof.
While there are many who think that the Jets could be a Super Bowl contender, others are projecting much lower results.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has released his team record projections for the 2024 season. When it came to New York, he predicted that the team will finish the 2024 season with a 9-8 record.
Needless to say, that would be a brutal outcome for a team with as much talent as the Jets possess.
Led by Aaron Rodgers, the offense is loaded with talent.
Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall are all elite playmakers. The offensive line has been vastly improved from last season. As a whole, the unit should be very good.
Defensively, New York is expected to have at the very least a top-three defense. From a talent perspective, they should be the best defense in the NFL.
Adding those two things together would usually result in a very successful year. However, there are also questions that need to be answered that impact these kinds of projections.
Rodgers is coming off of a torn Achilles, causing the biggest question of them all. Can he return to the level of play that he was capable of before the injury?
Another question has to do with the status of star pass-rusher Haason Reddick. He has been holding out since being acquired in an offseason trade and the two sides haven't been able to work anything out. Reddick has requested a trade, but that request was denied.
Those two questions cast a shadow over the team heading into the regular season.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Jets are able to do this season. If they live up to their full potential, the playoffs should be the result.
They will simply use these projections as extra motivation and will look to prove them all wrong with their play on the field.