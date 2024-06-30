New York Jets Reporter Shuts Down Idea of Aaron Rodgers Distraction
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are ready to get training camp underway ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The team is expected to get back into the playoffs and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl appearance.
While the expectations are high, the national media has been more focused on a Rodgers off-the-field situation rather than just how good the Jets' roster actually is for the season.
During mandatory offseason minicamp, the 40-year-old quarterback opted to attend an event he had planned instead of camp. The absence was title "unexcused" and it immediately set the national media on fire.
Despite his head coach and his teammates showing support for the future Hall of Famer, the media has labeled Rodgers a "distraction" for the team heading into the season.
One New York reporter, Connor Hughes of SNY, fired back against that notion.
"A distraction to me is something that is going to impact the team. Impact the team long-term and impact the team this coming season. I don’t see this impacting the Jets and what they are going to accomplish this coming year in any way, shape or form. If they are going to go on a playoff run and maybe even reach the Super Bowl, missing two days of mandatory minicamp isn’t going to impact that at all."
He continued further, making it even more clear how little the situation actually means for the upcoming campaign.
"If the Jets miss the playoffs and everyone gets fired this year, it’s not going to be because Aaron Rodgers missed two days of mandatory minicamp. It’s likely going to be because of injuries or that the offense just didn’t come together under (offensive coordinator) Nathaniel Hackett. However, this was a headline. It was noteworthy, it was newsworthy. It was unnecessary attention that didn’t necessarily have to be there. It didn’t have to be a headline in mid-June."
Finally, Hughes closed with a short and sweet argument against the idea that Rodgers has been a distraction for the team.
"So, a distraction? I don’t necessarily know if that’s the word I would use. But it certainly was a newsworthy headline."
Rodgers will likely be back on the field to begin tranining camp. He has been a great leader for the team since being acquired in the blockbuster trade.
Instead of trying to rip him apart, the media should be building him up. Without Rodgers, the Jets are not going to be a very good team. With him, they have a legitimate shot at being a championship contender.
No one on the team or with the team is upset with Rodgers. Therefore, there should be no further issues coming from the situation.