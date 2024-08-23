New York Jets Reveal Aaron Rodgers' Status for Preseason Finale
Ahead of the New York Jets' preseason finale on Saturday against the New York Giants, questions about Aaron Rodgers' status have been running rampant.
Some have speculated that the Jets could give him a few game reps to warm up for the regular season opener on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. Others felt that it would be unwise to risk Rodgers getting hurt in a preseason game.
Now, we have a final answer about what New York will do with its franchise quarterback this weekend.
As shared by the New York Post, head coach Robert Saleh has decided that Rodgers will not play against the Giants.
Saleh spoke out about the decision and simply doesn't think it would make any difference for the team's Week 1 matchup. That makes playing Rodgers a scenario that doesn't make sense.
“I’m honestly not thinking about it from an injury standpoint because you can get hurt at practice, you can get hurt brushing your teeth, for crying out loud. This has everything to do with whether we are preparing ourselves properly and not just looking at checking the old coaches’ box, ‘So I feel good about it, we’ve got to go play.’ Does it really help us in Week 1?”
Rodgers has seemingly made a full recovery from the torn Achilles that he suffered last season. Saleh has opened up about the future Hall of Fame quarterback being ready to go for Week 1.
It has been obvious during training camp that Rodgers is looking good. He has been making impressive throws and has been moving around well.
Despite all of the questions and doubt that the national media have about Rodgers' health, he's very confident that he'll pick up where he left off.
If Rodgers does accomplish his goal and gets back to playing at an MVP level, the Jets will have a legitimate chance to compete for a Super Bowl. The roster around him is absolutely stacked.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the 40-year-old superstar looks during his first game back.
Going up against the 49ers will be no easy task. San Francisco has an elite defense and will be coming after Rodgers with everything they have.
Fans will get a very good look at Rodgers' health right off the bat. Hopefully, he's truly back to 100 percent healthy and can have the strong bounce-back season that he is expecting from himself.