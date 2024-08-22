New York Jets Coach Speaks Out on Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 Status vs. 49ers
The New York Jets are heading into the 2024 NFL season with big-time goals. Aaron Rodgers and company firmly believe that they're a team more than capable of winning the Super Bowl.
With that being said, there are some major questions that the team will need to answer.
First and foremost, Rodgers' health and return from an Achilles tear is the biggest question. While the superstar quarterback himself is very confident in his return from the injury, a big portion of the media doesn't think it'll be easy for him to pick up where he left off.
At 40 years old, suffering that severe of a injury would be a career ender for many players. Rodgers, however, was immediately motivated to come back stronger than he was before it happened.
Recently, head coach Robert Saleh spoke out and provided an update about Rodgers' Week 1 status for Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
"I think he's absolutely ready to go. Where we needed him when he first walked in...His arm is still 30 and he's got plenty of mobility."
Needless to say, that's the exact kind of update that Jets fans needed to hear.
Rodgers will be ready to hit the ground running right off the bat to start the season. Hopefully, that will end up with a season being played that wins him the Comeback Player of the Year award.
New York has done an excellent job of surrounding Rodgers with elite talent. He has Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams as his top two wide receivers and Breece Hall in the backfield. A lack of weapons will not be the reason if the future Hall of Famer doesn't bounce back strong.
Going up against the 49ers will be a very tough test to begin the season. They have one of the best defenses in football. Rodgers will need to be able to move in the pocket, extend plays with his legs, and make big-time throws.
Having to face that kind of team in Week 1 will give Jets fans a very good idea of whether or not Rodgers is truly back.
Expect to see him come out and prove the doubters wrong once again this season. Rodgers and the team are very confident and fans are about to see why.