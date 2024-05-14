New York Jets' Rodgers, Saleh Return Home for Week 1 MNF vs. 49ers
The New York Jets are opening their season on Monday Night Football for the second year in a row.
This time, however, the Jets will be the road team in a clash that features no shortage of storylines.
On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced that New York will visit the Super Bowl LVIII runner-up San Francisco 49ers for the Week 1 MNF matchup. The 49ers will host Aaron Rodgers and Co. on September 9 at 8:15 pm ET.
The NFL will release its complete 2024 schedule on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00 pm ET.
The Monday Night Football opener will mark Rodgers's first game back since last year's Week 1 Monday nightmare. The four-time NFL MVP suffered an Achilles tear four offensive snaps into the September 11 home game against the Buffalo Bills.
The 2023 Jets-Bills lid-lifter attracted nearly 23 million viewers, representing a 15 percent increase from the prior season, according to ESPN. With Rodgers back in the saddle for Gang Green, this year's MNF showdown is likely to generate a massive television audience.
The 40-year-old Rodgers returned to the practice field last December, but is still working his way back into game shape. The California-born field general played his college ball at Cal Berkeley, so the Week 1 trip is also a homecoming of sorts.
The Jets-49ers matchup also features the Robert Saleh factor. Prior to landing in New York, the fourth-year head coach spent four seasons as San Francisco's defensive coordinator.
The Jets have employed multiple former 49ers, including cornerback D.J. Reed along with defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas.