New York Jets Rookie Finding Footing, Showcasing Potential With On-Field Performance
There is not much currently to be excited about when it comes to the New York Jets.
Some people were ready to buy in again after they defeated the Houston Texans in Week 9 with a stellar second-half performance. After being shut out the first two quarters, they scored touchdowns on their final three drives of the game to win 21-13.
Positive momentum was being built after a five-game losing streak. With a mini-bye, extra time was provided to prepare for their next opponents, the Arizona Cardinals.
Anything good that was taken away from the Texans' victory was erased by the Cardinals, as they shellacked the Jets, 31-6.
Now 3-7 on the season, their playoff hopes are on life support. Another loss or two and they will essentially be eliminated from postseason contention.
Given how bleak their outlook is, finding positives in the situation is not easy. But, there is one rookie who is standing out amongst his teammates; Olu Fashanu.
The No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has appeared in all 10 games this season with two starts, but his performance was up and down. On Sunday against Arizona, we saw a glimpse of what could come.
As shared by Justin Fried on X, Fashanu earned an overall grade from PFF of 75.7, which was the second-best mark on the team; only guard John Simpson was higher with a grade of 85.4.
Out of the 33 snaps that the Penn State product played, only two pressures were allowed. His pass-blocking grade of 67.7 was the highest for a game in 2024.
He got the job done as a run blocker as well, earning a stellar 83.7 run-blocking grade.
It was the best single-game grade that Fashanu has earned thus far in his rookie season, with the previous high being a 70.8 in only 14 snaps against the New England Patriots back in Week 3.
His development will be something to keep an eye on over the final eight weeks and seven games of the season. He is one of the true long-term building blocks the team has on the offensive side of the ball, along with Alijah Vera-Tucker in the trenches.
With the season slipping away, the focus needs to shift to New York. A player such as Fashanu should be receiving as many reps as possible to help him prepare for the future, as he is the team’s plan at left tackle for the foreseeable future.