Arizona Cardinals Deliver Embarrassing Loss to New York Jets
The New York Jets had good vibes after beating Houston, 10 days to rest and an opportunity to take hold of the No. 8 spot in the AFC playoff race.
The Jets squandered all of it in the desert, as the Arizona Cardinals embarrassed them, 31-6, on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
The Cardinals (6-4) thoroughly dominated the Jets (3-7), as New York owner Woody Johnson watched from a suite. Arizona scored on its first five drives of the game — four of those scores being touchdowns — as the Jets’ defense had multiple defensive breakdowns and had no answers for quarterback Kyler Murray or running back James Conner.
Arizona’s offense dominated a Jets defense coming off an eight-sack game against the Texans.
The Jets’ offense racked up yards at times but proved inept when it mattered. One red zone drive ended with a field goal by Spencer Shrader, a rookie who was activated on Saturday to take over the kicking duties. He made another field goal in the first half, and that was the extend of the points for New York.
The Jets thought it had something on their first drive of the second half down 24-6. They drove inside the Cardinals 10-yard-line, but the drive failed to score any points as a fourth-down play saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers dragged from behind by Arizona’s Xavier Thomas, forcing a fumble and ending the drive.
Arizona turned that into a touchdown at the other end, which basically ended the game.
With that drive, the Cardinals likely ended any realistic shot the Jets had of making the playoffs. New York was trying to become the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to start a season 2-6 and make the playoffs.
Events around the league had made it possible for them to move up from 10th place to eighth place in the AFC with a win on Sunday.
Cincinnati lost to Baltimore. Indianapolis lost to Buffalo. Even Kansas City helped by beating Denver, which beat New York earlier this season.
But those incentives were not enough to get the Jets going. And, now, with seven games left, while the math still says it’s possible, the team’s inability to stand prosperity of any kind makes the possibility seem ridiculous.
Arizona won its fourth straight game and remained ahead of San Francisco at the top of the NFC West. Murray had one of his most impressive performances in recent memory, as he threw for 266 yards and a touchdown, failed to complete just two passes and rushed for two touchdowns to help the Cardinals build in insurmountable lead.
At one point Murray set a franchise record for consecutive completed passes with 17.
New York spent extra time preparing for Connor, and while he only rushed for 33 yards, he did score the first touchdown of the game and set it up with a huge reception on the drive.
Rodgers was 22-of-35 for 151 yards and was sacked three times. Breece Hall rushed for 52 yards but only got 10 carries. He also caught four passes, while wide receiver Garrett Wilson finished with five catches for 41 yards. Wide receiver Davante Adams caught six passes for 31 yards.