PFF Ranks Jets' Roster Third-Worst in NFL

After an offseason filled to the brink with positive changes and additions—from a new head coach to a new franchise quarterback—all signs point toward a huge step in the right direction in 2021 for the Jets.

If you ask PFF, however, New York still has one of the worst rosters in the NFL.

Ranking all 32 rosters this week, PFF listed the Jets in the No. 30 spot. That's ahead of only the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

So even after acquiring the likes of Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Elijah Moore in the NFL draft—along with Corey Davis, Carl Lawson, Morgan Moses and many more in free agency—Gang Green is still worse than teams like the Jaguars and Eagles?

Here's what Ben Linsey of PFF had to say about New York's biggest strength, biggest weakness and their X factor for 2021:

Biggest strength

New York has quietly put together a top-10 defensive line entering the 2021 season. Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams project to be the stars of the unit, but the Jets have several impressive complementary pieces up front, as well. Folorunso Fatukasi is the NFL's third-highest-graded interior defender against the run over the last two seasons, and John Franklin-Myers, who could be transitioning to more of an edge role this season, ranked fourth among all interior defenders in pass-rush win rate during the 2020 season.

Biggest weakness

Jets cornerbacks collectively allowed a 71.8% completion rate on throws into their coverage last season, which ranked 31st among cornerback groups across the NFL. The only additions to that unit came in the form of Day 3 draft picks, and New York's most productive cornerback (Brian Poole) remains a free agent. The Jets are banking on significant improvements from multiple young and unheralded cornerbacks in Robert Saleh's first season as head coach.

X factor for 2021

Former Titans wide receiver Corey Davis is coming off a career year in 2020. His 2.58 receiving yards per route run were more than a yard higher than his 2019 average, and he finished the year as a top-10 wide receiver by PFF grade (85.3). The question now becomes whether he's able to maintain that level of play as the No. 1 option on an offense that doesn't feature other elite talents such as A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry.

