Ex-Jets Scout Applauds New York For Signing C.J. Uzomah

This former scout believes the Jets made the right call signing tight end C.J. Uzomah this offseason.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah was the perfect free agent signing for New York.

Kudos to team general manager Joe Douglas. On the surface, Uzomah looks like nothing more than a $24 million dollar safety valve.

However, that is exactly what quarterback Zach Wilson needed.

At first glance, Uzomah looks like he is in the mold of a receiving tight-end, but that could not be further from the truth.

Uzomah is not even an ideal receiving tight end, but he is a heck of a run blocker.

Uzomah is not one of these traditional tight-ends who gracefully glides around at the intermediate and deep route levels catching the football. In fact, Uzomah struggles to create enough separation and throwing windows if he is covered.

He just has this knack for being able to slip into short zones, and making himself unnoticeable.

This is his forte.

He is often just standing there, open.

Then if the ball gets thrown to him, and nobody is around, he has shown he can pick up large chunks of yardage.

Perfect.

There is nothing flashy about Uzomah, which only adds to his allure. Wilson desperately needed someone like this who could just be there — standing there short range when all hell breaks loose in the pocket.

It was striking on game film how in tune Uzomah was with Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow last season. Uzomah had a good sense when his QB was in trouble, and he did everything he could to get open.

